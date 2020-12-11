Wings over Willcox, which typically draws more than 500 attendees annually, will still be taking place next month, but it won't be as long nor will there be as many tours. On the plus side, however, people will be able to enjoy much of the event virtually.
For the past 27 years, birders from across the country visit the festival to tour local birding hot spots in Cochise and Graham counties.
Homer Hansen, Wings Over Willcox festival chairman, said that due to COVID-19, the festival will run just Jan. 15-16 instead of the normal four days and it will feature eight tours instead of 32.
In addition, instead of using buses, people will drive to locations in their own vehicles.
Lastly, there won't be vendors participating this year. Normally roughly 40 vendors sell binoculars, art, and other birding-related items at the Willcox Community Center.
Regular participants were polled over the past months, and the majority of the people who took the poll said they wouldn’t want to travel due to COVID-19, Hansen said. A smaller group said they would want to participate in the festival online. Working with the rest of the board, Hansen said the Wings Over Willcox group tried to come up with the best possible plan.
“We’re trying to accommodate those who want to come,” Hansen said.
On the positive side, Hansen said they've added Roper Lake in Graham County as a birding tour site. Participants can tour it and Cochise Lake, the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, Texas Canyon and other areas in Cochise County.
“Because of the habitat around the lake there is a mix of water birds, wetland birds, and desert birds, and also migrant birds that are there,” Hansen said of Roper Lake. “There’s a little bit of everything, a variety.”
Organizers have also arranged for a live feed from around Cochise Lake so people who sign in to view the festival will be able to watch live educational broadcasts and listen to pre-recorded talks.
In addition, Steve Marlatt, who is on the Wings Over Willcox board, will be giving a virtual presentation on sandhill cranes and an educational exhibit will be set up at the Whitewater Draw.
Participants must check in at Cochise Lake. Marlatt, who directs one of the tours, said masks must be worn at all times and there will be specialized bird masks for sale.
Wings Over Willcox is probably one of the biggest money-making festivals for Willcox if not the biggest, Marlatt said.
Organizers said this year's event "will keep the festival alive and thriving until the 2022 festival can return to its full spectrum of activities."