The Thatcher Town Council on Monday awarded prizes for its 32nd annual Christmas House Lighting Contest, which ran from Nov. 28 through Dec. 15.

The grand prize of $150 went to Chip Griffin, whose Stadium Avenue home featured a giant Christmas tree and a laser light display synchronized to holiday tunes.

Griffin has been setting up his choreographed light displays at this location almost every year since 2008, which at its peak included around 50,000 lights.

But since he made the switch to LED pixels a few years ago, he’s toned it down to just a few thousand lights.

“There are only 3,847 pixels used in this display but they are absolutely brilliant,” he said. “I never would have thought that less than 4,000 lights would warrant such praise.”

Griffin has won honorable mention in Thatcher’s holiday decorating contest twice before, but said it was an honor to come out on top of this year’s competition.

“Thanks to the Town of Thatcher and to my neighbors for putting up with all the light pollution,” Griffin said.

He hasn’t let the win go to his head though – Griffin said he’s already begun preparations for next year.

First prize of $100 went to Krista Ramirez, who also synchronized lights with music outside her home on North First Avenue, featuring guest appearances from classic Disney characters.

Second prize of $75 went to Dale Holladay, and third prize of $50 was awarded to Brian Lee.

For a list of all decorated homes and honorable mentions from this year’s holiday decorating contest, visit thatcher.az.gov.

