Eastern Arizona Courier Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 11 hrs ago

Mt. Turnbull Baby Girl of the Year 1st Attendant, Maya Harmony Oliver was one of the winners in the 2021 Graham County Fair Parade Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier

2021 Graham County Fair Parade Winners
Mounted Riding Group: Sons of Confederate Veterans
Marching Unit: Extreme Martial Arts
Motor Vehicle: Mt. Turnbull Baby Girl of the Year 1st Attendant, Maya Harmony Oliver
Float: Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition
Band: The Stuermer Award: Pima High School Marching Band
Best of Show: Ft. Thomas High School Royalty
Graham County Fair Family Sweepstakes Winner: The Willis Family