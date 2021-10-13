baby girl.jpg

Mt. Turnbull Baby Girl of the Year 1st Attendant, Maya Harmony Oliver was one of the winners in the 2021 Graham County Fair Parade

 Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier

2021 Graham County Fair Parade Winners

Mounted Riding Group: Sons of Confederate Veterans

Marching Unit: Extreme Martial Arts

Motor Vehicle: Mt. Turnbull Baby Girl of the Year 1st Attendant, Maya Harmony Oliver

Float: Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition

Band: The Stuermer Award: Pima High School Marching Band

Best of Show: Ft. Thomas High School Royalty

Graham County Fair Family Sweepstakes Winner:

The Willis Family

