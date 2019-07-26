CENTRAL — A woman who allegedly stabbed an ex-boyfriend with deer antlers during their second argument in two days was arrested on domestic violence charges.
On Saturday morning, July 20, a Graham County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a reported domestic dispute on West Norton Road. A witness reportedly said the couple were fighting inside a parked pickup truck and that the male driver got out and asked them to call 9-1-1. The woman, identified as Anna Craig, then left the scene on foot, and the man drove away.
When contacted by officers, both claimed the other physically attacked them during a verbal argument. Craig allegedly said the male subject punched, kicked and threw a cup of soda at her; he reportedly said Craig did the punching and kicking, and kicked the soda cup toward him.
Craig then grabbed some deer antlers on the truck’s dashboard and used them as a weapon, breaking off some of their prongs. According to the deputy’s report, there were stab wounds on the driver’s knee but no visible signs of injury on Craig. The driver’s side of the truck was reportedly wet with spilled soda, but there was none on the passenger side.
According to the report, Craig got into the man’s truck as he was buying gas in Thatcher and asked him for a ride to Pima. He told the deputy he initially resisted, asking her to leave several times, but then relented to avoid an argument — to no avail, as one ensued anyway.
The couple reportedly had another verbal argument the night before as he drove Craig back from Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for a dog bite on her arm. When the deputy and a Pima Police officer located Craig at a Central residence, the bite wound was swollen. Later, according to the GCSO report, Craig claimed the ex-boyfriend kicked her in the wounded arm Saturday morning.
Based on the evidence and the couple’s statements, Craig was arrested for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and disorderly conduct. Graham County Jail staff advised her bite wound required medical clearance, and she was taken to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
It was there she made the claim about being kicked in the arm, alleging the man left a shoe print. In his report, the deputy stated there was a “dirty print of some sort” on Craig’s arm, along with some red lines. The man’s shoes were then photographed by a Pima Police officer, but his shoe prints reportedly did not match the marks on Craig.
Craig was booked into jail without further incident.