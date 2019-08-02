SAFFORD — On July 24, Safford Police officers arrested a woman for an active warrant and driving under the influence of drugs.
That afternoon, an officer patrolling on Highway 70 spotted a car with items hanging from its rearview mirror. A license plate check on the car returned to Erin Palacio, 42, whose name was on a warrant list. After confirming the warrant was active and identifying Palacio as the driver, the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 70.
Palacio was arrested on the warrant, issued by Gila Valley Consolidated Municipal Court, and she reportedly showed signs of being under the influence. A second Safford officer found a burnt straw in the car. Palacio reportedly said the straw belonged to someone who was staying with her.
She initially denied using drugs and agreed to perform field sobriety tests. After failing those tests, Palacio reportedly admitted using meth the previous morning. She was then arrested on a DUI charge.
Palacio was taken to the Safford Police Department for a blood draw; an officer stayed with her car until it was picked up. Palacio was then booked into the Graham County Jail on her warrant, with the DUI charge pending results of the blood draw.