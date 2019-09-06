SAFFORD — A Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, single-vehicle rollover accident on Montierth Lane claimed the life of the driver.
In a news release, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office stated that the driver, identified as 50-year-old Becky Abbott, of Safford, was found in the 2400 block of S. Montierth Lane. Abbott was approximately 20 to 30 feet from a Jeep that had rolled over. According to the release, Abbott, the vehicle’s lone occupant, sustained a severe head injury.
An air ambulance was dispatched, but her condition could not be stabilized and she was taken to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Abbott was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.