The GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford has been quiet for the past year due to the pandemic, but new president Brianna Morris hopes to change that by bringing more club members in.
Morris, who became the president of the club just before the pandemic, said not only are the club’s older members hesitant to meet because of the pandemic, but fewer new members are joining.
She’d like to change that and is looking for energetic and passionate women.
“We’re looking for new members, women who feel inspired to serve in the community,” the entrepreneur and mother of two, said.
The club is a place to go if a woman wants to make the community a better place, whether it’s through environmental cleanup work, making blankets for babies or helping kids get shoes before school, Morris said.
“If you have an idea, we have the nonprofit. We’re here to be the platform,” Morris said. “The club can focus on kids, domestic violence, drug-related, food, homeschool, financial, anything that helps support women in the community and their families.”
The club, which will begin meeting again in October, relies heavily upon grant funding, she said.
“If somebody wants to preserve a part of Safford history, and they’re hungry to help people, the Woman’s Club needs you,” Morris said. “This is a 106-year-old organization. It started off during the Depression when women supported each other. They ended up building the first Safford Library. The library we have today is because of the Woman’s Club of Safford.”
Participation in the club is free. To learn about joining the club, or renting the club’s building in Safford, contact Brianna Morris at (928) 651-8822.