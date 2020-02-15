SAFFORD — A local tradition since 2007 continued last Thursday, as the GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford hosted its annual Valentine’s Day dance for those with special needs.
This year’s dance had about 140 guests, with students from Dan Hinton School, Safford Middle School and Safford High School celebrating the day at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m., adults from Blake Easter Seals Foundation and Graham County Rehabilitation Center hit the dance floor, rocking to tunes like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” and Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”
The club provided lunch, festive hats, bowties, tiaras for female guests and stuffed animals as souvenirs. Guests could also sit for a photoshoot, and will receive copies of their photos in about a month.
“I think it was one of our best ever. We had probably our biggest afternoon here that I’ve ever seen, so the word is out. They’re enjoying it, and everyone seems happy. We had lots of great souvenirs and plenty of food. Everything’s been great this time; it always is, though. The feedback from everyone that comes is they can’t wait until next year,” said Donna McGaughey, GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford member.