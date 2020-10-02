A woman was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being attacked by bees in Solomon.
The Safford Fire Department received a call about a woman with a bee allergy being attacked by bees on South Second Avenue around 2:30 p.m..
When authorities arrived, the woman, who was in her mid-50s, was conscious and alert and paramedics took her to the hospital as a precaution, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
It's unknown how many times she was stung, but a beehive was found in the wall of a home and firefighters wearing white beekeeper suits sprayed it down.
"They (firefighters) only try to deal with the immediate problem, and not become the exterminator for the homeowner," McCormies said.
If the bee infestation is too extensive, McCormies said the fire department will recommend the homeowner call an exterminator.