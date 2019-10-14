SAFFORD - The old Graham County Jail and Sheriff’s Office, at 523 10th Ave., started coming down Monday morning, Oct. 14, as the demolition phase of its removal commenced. The building is being removed to make way for a new Safford Police station.
The demolition, being done by Breinholt Contracting Co. and its subcontractor, Viking, is expected to be complete Nov. 8, with crews working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The public is being requested to avoid the area for the time being, if possible, and not to enter the fenced area around the jail. Anyone driving on that block of 10th Avenue should watch out for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work site. Parking will be restricted in the immediate work area, and there may be intermittent street closures, though local access to residences and businesses will not be interrupted.