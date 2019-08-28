SUPERIOR — The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin preliminary work on the U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project, between Miami, Ariz., and Superior, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Lane restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews remove guardrails, restripe the road near the bridge and place temporary concrete barriers. Flaggers and pilot cars will be directing traffic. Drivers should plan for delays.
Full closures of U.S. Highway 60 are tentatively scheduled to begin in late September, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The overall project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge, and then removing the existing bridge. The project is expected to take about two years.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.