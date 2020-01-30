GRAHAM COUNTY — Excavation work for a roundabout north of Safford is in full swing as January gives way to February, with workers and equipment digging a water drainage system.
The roundabout is being built at the intersection of 8th Avenue, Airport Road and Safford Bryce Road, and will replace the existing Y intersection. It is being constructed by Graham County and the Arizona Department of Transportation, and Hatch Construction is undertaking the work on the project.
Safford Bryce Road is temporarily closed at its intersection with 8th Avenue, but a detour for westbound traffic is in place just north of the Y.
Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures with flaggers and, later in the project, creation of an Airport Road detour to construct a connection between the roundabout and Airport Road. Drivers should also exercise caution in the work zone, slow down, and watch for construction workers and equipment.
The roundabout is expected to be complete in early summer 2020.