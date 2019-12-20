SUPERIOR — No construction related traffic restrictions are planned for U.S. Highway 60, between Globe and Superior, during the weeks of Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Work on the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project will be on hold for two weeks to promote safety during the busy holiday travel season.
Crews tentatively plan to restart lane restrictions the week of Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, with full closures Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Thursday, Jan. 9.
Work on the guardrail and paving project between Superior and Top-of-the-World will also be on hold. No restrictions are planned between Friday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 5.
Work will resume on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 a.m. with guardrail replacement.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge or azdot.gov/US60Superior.