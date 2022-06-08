A construction worker’s torch started a fire Wednesday that destroyed a building under construction at The River church in Safford.

Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham said the metal multipurpose building could be a total loss.

"I'm assuming the building is going to have to be gutted,” he said. “I’m going to assume it's close to a total loss."

The fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. at the church, 1726 S. First Ave. Nobody was injured.

“It caught the insulation on fire and spread to the roof insulation,” Bingham said.

It took 19 firefighters three hours to clear the scene. Bingham said the smoke was more damaging than the flames.

"The smoke was a heavy, thick black soot, it’s not like normal smoke damage," he said.

IMG_20220608_112727.jpg

Smoke and debris inside the building. 

