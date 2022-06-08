featured Worker's torch ignites fire at church building By Todd Thomas Eastern Arizona Courier Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Soot and a damaged roof at the entrance to The River church's new multipurpose building. Eastern Arizona Courier The windows are boarded up at the site. Eastern Arizona Courier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A construction worker’s torch started a fire Wednesday that destroyed a building under construction at The River church in Safford.Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham said the metal multipurpose building could be a total loss."I'm assuming the building is going to have to be gutted,” he said. “I’m going to assume it's close to a total loss."The fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. at the church, 1726 S. First Ave. Nobody was injured.“It caught the insulation on fire and spread to the roof insulation,” Bingham said.It took 19 firefighters three hours to clear the scene. Bingham said the smoke was more damaging than the flames."The smoke was a heavy, thick black soot, it’s not like normal smoke damage," he said. Smoke and debris inside the building. Eastern Arizona Courier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Building Under Construction Clark Bingham Building Industry Building Smoke Church Safford Metal Torch Architecture Social Services Load comments Most Popular Worker's torch ignites fire at church building Man dies after exchanging gunfire with officers Record gas prices starting to hit home Two local food banks could use a hand Mom, son injured in ATV crash EAC standout pitcher headed to NM State Volunteers help clean up San Francisco River Inmate dies at Graham County Jail A family history that lands near Safford Grads earn two diplomas Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit