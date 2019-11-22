SAFFORD - In about three weeks, Gila Valley residents will be able to add some holiday cheer to their home or business while helping a worthwhile cause.
Saturday evening, Dec. 14, Ginaveve’s Marketplace, 401 W. Main St., will host a Wreaths for Recovery event benefiting the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition’s planned sober living facility.
The coalition has invited local businesses and individuals to donate creative Christmas wreaths, which will be sold in a silent auction during Wreaths for Recovery. The event, which will start at 6 p.m. that Saturday, will also feature food, entertainment and specialty coffee drinks. All proceeds will benefit the House of Hope Prevention & Resource Center sober living facility.
Donated wreaths will be displayed at Ginaveve’s from the day after Thanksgiving until the day of the event; Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Director Kathy Grimes said quite a few had already been received. Donations will be welcomed until Dec. 14, though earlier donations are preferred.
Grimes said the coalition hoped to make Wreaths for Recovery an annual event.
House of Hope will be a 4,000 square foot, 12-bed facility for men who have completed rehabilitation treatment or incarceration, located just east of the Safford Pepsi-Cola bottling plant. “It will be a second chance for them,” Grimes said. The facility is now in the planning process, but the coalition hopes to hold a groundbreaking soon.
In addition to providing a place to live, the coalition planned to reach out to AZ@Work and other agencies to help House of Hope residents gain skills to become employable. “It will be a tool to help them remain successful in society,” said the coalition’s Jenny Howard.
Jan Napier, chairman of the coalition’s recovery and treatment subcommittee, said the biggest cause of post-rehabilitation failure was lack of resources to turn to and that having facilities such as House of Hope could aid in the recovery process.