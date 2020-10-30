THATCHER, Ariz.—Registration for Spring 2021 classes opened at EAC last week and students are busily scouring EAC’s website securing the classes, delivery methods, and instructors they want.
With new class and program offerings like HVAC along with the new Google certification programs and several new online, remote, and hybrid versions of classes, its more important than ever before to get an early start.
Has it been awhile (if ever) since you took a class? Help is available for every student, every class, and every option. Anyone with questions—from how to get admitted, to how to register, to how to pay—should contact the College at (928) 428-8472 and get connected to the person/department that can walk you through the process, step-by-step.
Re-skill at EAC. COVID-19 has turned the workforce upside down. Many individuals have found themselves needing to pivot to a new career. HVAC-R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) courses will begin in January and will be taught by George Rocha, EAC associate professor. The 17-week course will prepare students for all entry level HVAC jobs and completers will be able to gain immediate employment.
“A good candidate for this field has an interest in science, has good math skills, and likes to work with their hands,” said Rocha. “Job opportunities are excellent for someone who can master these skills and has a good work ethic.”
For more information about the new HVAC program at EAC, contact Rocha at George.Rocha@eac.edu<mailto:George.Rocha@eac.edu>.
Google’s IT Professional Certificate provides the job-ready skills needed to start a career in IT. IT support is a dynamic, fast-growing field projected to grow 10% between 2018 and 2028 — faster than the average of all other occupations. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the median salary is $53,470. With the Google IT Professional Certificate, students will engage with a dynamic mix of hands-on labs and other interactive assessments, all developed by Googlers. The certificate can be completed in one semester by taking two, eight-week courses: Google IT Professional I, CMP155, section #0634; and Google IT Professional II, CMP156, section #0635. Both courses are completed online.
Core Classes. A buzzword at EAC is GenEds, which is short for General Education Requirements. These are classes that every student seeking a degree will have to take—regardless of their major. And we have a question. Why would students (and their parents) want to spend three times the money on these classes at a university, when they cover the exact same material, with far higher teacher-to-student ratios, in a time when the pandemic has most classes being taught via Zoom, anyway?
With more classes than ever being taught remotely and online it makes more sense than ever before to tackle those GenEds at home! Give us a call to find out how we can help you save money and time while staying safe AND getting a world class education. Our admissions team is standing by to get you started. Call (928) 428-8274.
Tuition is affordable. Tuition at EAC continues to be one of the lowest in the state. For the 2020-2021 academic year, tuition is $90/credit hour up to 15 credits,with a flat rate of $1350 for 15 credit hours and over (in-state tuition). Senior citizen scholarships are available that cover the cost of in-state tuition for students 55 years of age and older.
Registering is easy. Register online from the convenience of your home at www.eac.edu. Or call us at (928) 428-8270 to register over the phone.
Spring classes begin Jan. 19, 2021. Call EAC’s Records and Registration Office at (928) 428-8270 to register, or register online at www.eac.edu. To access the online, searchable class schedules, visit www.eac.edu/schedule.