sisters.JPG

Sisters Kendal Windsor, 13, and Zaylie Windsor, 15, have been in numerous theater productions in the past. A way to forget about fear on stage? Kendall recommends telling someone else that they'll do a good job.

Eastern Arizona College Children’s Theater Director Penny Whetten has helped young folks take to the stage in Graham County for 23 years, boosting a love of performance and acting.

The best part of her job?

sam.JPG

Sam Knight, 15, is a homeschooled student who plays Willy Wonka in one of the casts for September's Youth Theater performance of "Willy Wonka Jr." 
WILLYWONKA.JPG

Safford High School student Zaylie Windsor flips through the script for an upcoming production of Willy Wonka Jr. She plays the character Mrs. Bucket.
theater kids 2.JPG

Pima student Milo Raley, 14, and Thatcher student Chelsea Lauritzen,13, have been rehearsing with the rest of the cast five days a week since Aug. 8 for an upcoming performance of "Willy Wonka Jr."

