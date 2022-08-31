Eastern Arizona College Children’s Theater Director Penny Whetten has helped young folks take to the stage in Graham County for 23 years, boosting a love of performance and acting.
The best part of her job?
“Watching them grow,” she said.
One of her youth theater prodigies, Sam Knight, 15, will act in her 12th production when the theater’s latest play, “Willy Wonka Jr.,” runs in September.
Chelsea Lauritzen, 13, has been acting since she was 2.
“I’ve grown up doing this,” she said Tuesday after rehearsal.
Four of her fellow cast members lingered with her to weigh in on the upcoming musical.
“I don’t think there’s many guys who can sing,” Milo Raley, 14, of Pima said.
A relative newbie to the theater world, Raley was cast in the enviable role of Wonka, and it will only be his second-ever play.
“My parents say I’m really dramatic,” he said.
“Its my first time having a main role,” Kendal Windsor, 13, said.
She said she and her sister Zaylie find it especially helpful that they can practice their lines with each other at home.
While various film iterations of author Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” have different levels of creepiness, the kids voted Willy Wonka Jr. as a 5 out of 10.
Whetten said that everyone who auditions gets a role. No one is cut. That leaves room for kids of all levels to experience theater.
“It’s like a sense of community,” Knight said, “And you get to be funny on stage.”
How often do the actors get to veer off script?
At this stage in their careers, improv is limited to dancing, Raley said. He mimed a few moves; the girls laughed.
All of the students looked forward to a traditional post-performance picnic on stage after the last production, involving some especially delicious doughnut holes, among other delectables. Lauritzen said that often cast members will start singing some of the songs from the play.
While they may be early in their careers, the students take their roles seriously. Raley pointed out that while some people don’t think performing is that difficult, “We are on stage an hour and a half pretending to be someone else.”
Whetten added that students cast in the play have been rehearsing 7.5 hours a week since Aug. 8 in preparation for five shows in September.
Inevitably, the topic of facing the audience came up. And the seasoned actors had plenty of advice for the novice.
“Don’t imagine everyone in their underwear,” Zaylie Windsor said, adding that everyone tells you to do that, but overall it’s just really weird.
“My legs do shake all the time when I’m on stage,” her sister Kendal said.
She said that telling her friend she’s going to do well helps Kendal herself believe she’ll be successful, too.
“Don’t look at the crowd,” Knight advised, unless it’s one person. Otherwise, look at the wall behind the crowd, or the sound booth.
“Don’t focus on what you’re actually doing,” Raley said. “Just become your character and when you’re on the stage, you’re someone else.”
Tickets for September’s performances are available through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3RsnJa3.
Alternating days between two casts, “Willy Wonka Jr.” shows at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12-15, and at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
There is no performance on Sept. 16.