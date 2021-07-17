Eastern Arizona College hosted its second Children and Youth Theatre Camp last week using a Lion King theme. Penny Whetten, EAC’s children’s theatre director, said the kids learned the parts of the stage and about such things as blocking, character development, choreography, singing, directing and producing.
Most Popular
-
Lafe Nelson Elementary welcomes new principal
-
Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona
-
Drug dealer receives 15 year prison sentence
-
And the winners are...
-
Morenci woman found deceased
-
Safford man reported missing
-
Sam Turner loves music, family, and the Suns
-
Skateboarding competition Saturday in Thatcher
-
Drive-through cafe might be in Safford's future
-
Gary Lamar Gale