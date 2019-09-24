THATCHER — The newly revived Teen Theatre Division of the EAC Youth Theatre Program will present four performances of its fall show, “Santa’s Zombie Apocalypse.”
The play, by Bradley Walton, will be shown Monday, Sept. 30, through Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. each day at the Lee Little Theater inside the Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center on Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher campus.
When Santa is trapped by zombies (who have somehow gotten into the North Pole toy shop), two reindeer fawns are determined to save the day. But as they make their way through the toy shop, encountering wayward zombies and stranded elves, they learn that saving the day is not as easy as it sounds.
To keep from being so scared, the fawns imagine they are in a video game. “Santa’s Zombie Apocalypse” is a multimedia production, giving some cast members the experience of film acting in addition to live stage performance.
The play’s director, Kathy Hoeft, said, “This is an especially fun show that all ages will enjoy. I’ve loved working with these talented students, and they have worked hard. I hope the community will come out to enjoy this terrific comedy and support their efforts.”
Hoeft (then Kathy St. George) was the director of the initial years of Teen Theatre productions when EAC began the program in 1995. Now she is back and discovered that one of the actors in this show, Andrew Knight, is the son of a cast member from the very first Youth Theatre play to ever be presented in the Lee Little Theater.
“Aside from making me feel old,” Hoeft said, “I love that a second generation is sharing as a family the wonderful experience of participating in this Teen Theatre program.”
Tickets are $3 per person; full-time students will be admitted free with EAC ID. Tickets are available weekdays at the EAC Ticket Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or can be reserved by calling 928-428-8228. Tickets will also be available at the door.