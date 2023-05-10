Multiple track-and-field athletes from area schools stood out in last weekend's Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV and V Championships, held May 5-6 at Red Mountain High School in Mesa.
Division IV featured senior Tanner Emery of Safford High School, earning the top spot in the boys discus event. Emery had a winning distance of 156-08. He was runner-up in shot put with a distance of 51-10.
Other runner-ups on the boys side included Thatcher High School athletes senior Bradely Curtis, and sophomores Wyatt Nicholas and Cade Winkler. Curtis came in with a 6-02 in the high jump. Nicholas had a mark of 46-04 in the triple jump, while Winkler finished with a time of 50.81 in the 400 meter dash.
On the girls side, senior Felicity Lunt from Thatcher High placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 34-09. Safford High senior Jasmyn Rios and junior Mia Abalos finished with runner-up accolades as well. Rios marked in at a 127-06 in discus and Abalos finished with a javelin throw of 113-08.
In division V, Morenci High School and Pima High School both had winners of their own. Donivan Vozza, a junior at Morenci High, won the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.20. Pima High sophomore Sadie Richardson ran a time of 16.15 to win the girls 100 meter hurdles.
Junior Emalea Llamas from Pima High had a time of 1:00.42 to get the runner-up spot in the 400 meter dash.
The high school track and field season now moves on to the State Championships, which will take place this weekend at Mesa Community College. This year’s meet will have a new format as it will include athletes from all of the five divisions in one meet.
The Gila Valley had nine athletes who qualified for state this season and will compete this weekend — five boys and four girls.
Those athletes come from Thatcher and Safford high schools.
Thatcher will be represented by Curtis (high jump), Nicholas (high jump and triple jump) and senior Cody Jones (triple jump) on the boys' side, and sophomore Susie Mack (high jump) and junior Emma Green (shot put) on the girls'.
Safford boys competing in Mesa will be Emery (shot put and discus) and junior Ian Van Houten (pole vault). Rios (discus and shot put) and Abalos (javelin) will compete with the girls.
At this point of the season, these athletes are honed in on their technique at practices rather than looking too far ahead.
“Not worry so much about distance but how your form is looking and feeling, so when you go into competition you can put everything together and throw big,” Emery said.
For some of these athletes, it will be their last competition as high school student athletes.
“I’m a little upset it’s going to be over, and I’m just hopefully going to be happy with what I end with — then carry on when I go to college and improve hopefully by a lot,” Rios said.