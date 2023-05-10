Track and field
Multiple track-and-field athletes from area schools stood out in last weekend's Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV and V Championships, held May 5-6 at Red Mountain High School in Mesa. 

Division IV featured senior Tanner Emery of Safford High School, earning the top spot in the boys discus event. Emery had a winning distance of 156-08. He was runner-up in shot put with a distance of 51-10.

