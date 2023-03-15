Adam Abeyta

It is with great sadness that Adam Abeyta, 34, passed away on January 30, 2023. He was born on July 5, 1988 in Safford, Arizona and was the son of Kim (Abeyta) Matteson.

Adam loved sports at an early age, he played soccer, raced motorcycles, and went camping and fishing with his family. He liked playing the lottery, playing poker, riding his quad and playing golf with his grandpa. For the last year, he loved spending time with his son Ryder.

