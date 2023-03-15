It is with great sadness that Adam Abeyta, 34, passed away on January 30, 2023. He was born on July 5, 1988 in Safford, Arizona and was the son of Kim (Abeyta) Matteson.
Adam loved sports at an early age, he played soccer, raced motorcycles, and went camping and fishing with his family. He liked playing the lottery, playing poker, riding his quad and playing golf with his grandpa. For the last year, he loved spending time with his son Ryder.
Adam survived by his Mother Kim (Abeyta) Matteson and Step-Father Tim Matteson, Son Ryder Ramon, Brothers Cody Abeyta, Robert Ortiz Jr, Casey Matteson, and Nickey Matteson and his Sister Desiree Ortiz.
He also leaves behind his maternal Grandparents Danny and Olivia Abeyta from Safford, his Godmother Patty Abeyta-Young, his Uncles Danny Jr., Gabriel Abeyta and Stan Young. Adam loved his Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Great-Uncles, Great-Aunts and many friends.
Services for Adam will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford with the Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ, (928) 428-1740.
