Afton J. Cosby Dixson, of Safford, went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Afton was 81.

Funeral services for Afton will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Crossroads Baptist Church. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Sept. 18 noon-1 p.m., also at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Afton Dixson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments