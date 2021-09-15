Afton Jewel Dixson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 3, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center with family by her side. She was 81 years old.
Afton was born in Silver City, New Mexico in the home of her aunt on Feb. 26, 1940 to Arvol and Aurelia Cosby. Afton grew up in Morenci, Arizona and attended Ysleta high school in El Paso, Texas. She married the love of her life, Charles Dixson, Sr., on Jan. 14, 1956 and the two moved from Arizona to Arkansas where they raised their seven sons on a farm in the small town of Beedeville. After their sons were grown, Afton and her husband Charles settled back to Arizona where they would stay the remainder of their lives.
Afton was a beautiful soul inside and out. She was an amazing homemaker and caretaker. Though her tiny home was filled with her seven sons, she always had a hand in raising other little ones. She was a very strong and faithful Christian, always singing or talking about Jesus. Afton enjoyed crocheting, music, flowers, rainbows, studying the bible, taking care of babies, and spending time with her family and friends. One of her greatest pastimes was listening to her husband and sons play music.
Afton is survived by: her sons, Dennis, Danny (Debbie), Doug, Jim (Tyronda), Rick and Tim; her sister, Arvabelle Dixon; brother, Ted Cosby; 20 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones who cherished her dearly.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Arvol and Aurelia Cosby; husband, Charles Dixson, Sr.; son, Charles Dixson, Jr. (Chuck); grandson, Craig Dixson; brother, Eddie Cosby; and niece, Jewel Dixon.
Afton will always be remembered for her smile, her love and her unfailing faith in Christ.
Funeral services for Afton will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Crossroads Baptist Church by Pastor Dustin Willey. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from noon until service time at 1 p.m., also at the church.