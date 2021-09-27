Agapito Galarza Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Agapito Galarza, entered into rest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Oro Valley Hospital. He was 66.Services for Agapito are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Agapito Galarza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Funeral Home Arrangement Hospital Oro Valley Entrust Rest Load comments Most Popular Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner Three Safford residents killed in Highway 191 crash Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Thomas Delaware Ross, Jr. Duncan Wildkats defeat Warriors in heart-stopping fashion Financial expert gives Duncan Town Council tutorial on forensic, regular audits DPS working fatal crash on U.S. 191 Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation 2021 SalsaFest Homeless people tricky problem for local law enforcement Sign up for our email newsletters