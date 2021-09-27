Agapito Galarza, entered into rest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Oro Valley Hospital. He was 66.

Services for Agapito are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Agapito Galarza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments