Al K Mulleneaux
Al K Mulleneaux entered into rest May 4th, 2022 with his family at his side, at his home in Safford Arizona. Al was born on November 14, 1934, in Safford to Jesse Albert and Lily Mae Mulleneaux.
Growing up in Safford he graduated from Safford High School. He married Charlotte Dolores Pavey on June 30, 1952. They settled in Morenci Arizona and went to work for the Phelps Dodge Morenci mine. Al and Charlotte had 2 children while living in Morenci; son Alan Scott and daughter Marion Kay then moving to Clifton, Arizona up the San Francisco River, where their son George Eric, daughter Lynn Ann, and son Roy Porter were born. They also adopted daughter Gerri Mae.
They enjoyed many years on the River raising their children. Taking a furlough from Phelps Dodge to work as a deputy for the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, later becoming Probation Officer under Judge Porter Murray. He was employed by Greenlee County for 16 years, then returned to Phelps Dodge Mine until his retirement in 2000.
Al married Barbara May Burgess in 1979, becoming step father to Barbara’s 3 daughters, Kathy Gardner, Kris Burgess, and Cindy Mulleneaux, living on the River with his wife until her illness required him to become her caregiver until her passing in 2009. Al began his walk with Christ shortly after his wife’s passing and began attending the Shepherd of the Hills church in Morenci.
He then met and married Donna Mudridge in 2016, and moved back to Safford where he found a new church family at the First Baptist Church of Safford. Al was truly blessed with his wife of 5 years as Donna who devoted herself to caring for her husband during the final months of his life. We are eternally grateful for her dedication and hard work until Al’s passing. Al K Mulleneaux was known and loved by many in his 87 years of life. He will be greatly missed.
Al is preceded in death by his parents Jesse Albert & Lily Mae, his sister Hazel Stall, his first wife Charlotte, his daughter Geri, and two grandsons, Jesse and Anthony.
He is survived by his 3rd wife Donna. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.
Special thanks to Eden Home Care for their gentle and caring ladies that took care of all of us.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel with the funeral service on Saturday, May 14th at 1:30 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Morenci with interment in the Wards Canyon Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.