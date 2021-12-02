Purchase Access

Albert A. Chavarria, age 78 and a resident of Safford, entered into rest Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Albert was welcomed into Heaven by: his two sons, Simon and Aaron, who preceded him in October of 2021.

Services for Mr. Chavarria are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Chavarria as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

