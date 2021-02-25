Albert Alexander Leachet “Papa,” age 78, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center. He was born on March 12, 1942, to Albert and Cloma Leachet of Douglas, Arizona.
In 1960, Albert graduated from Bisbee High School and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Hatten, of Bisbee, Arizona. They were married for 61 memorable years and enjoyed raising three lively sons together. Albert also began working at the Bisbee Phelps Dodge mine in 1960. He was then accepted into a boiler maker apprentice program and graduated as Outstanding Apprentice for 1971. He transferred to the Safford branch and then moved to Morenci to work as a boiler maker/welder. Albert later advanced to fabrication foreman and repair foreman, leading him into retirement after 43 years of work.
In his spare time, he was a welding instructor at Eastern Arizona College and enjoyed coaching his three sons’ baseball teams. Passions of his included hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He loved jewelry making, drawing, writing and rock hounding. He used his advanced welding skills to make his wife the most beautiful turquoise jewelry. Most of all, he had a special love for his five Cavalier Spaniels and his grandchildren.
He is survived by: his wife, Barbara (Hatten) Leachet; brother, Carl (Theda) Fultz; sister, Anna (Robbie) Morton; children, Charlie, Doug (Debi), Chris; grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Leachet, Dawn (Michael) Zimmerman, Amber Leachet, Eddie (Vanessa) Leachet, Nick (Kayleen) Leachet, Tracey Leachet, Cameron (Brandi) Leachet, Shelby Leachet, Bailey (Stephen) Walden, Lillian Leachet; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Albert and Cloma Leachet; and his sister, Louise (David) Hardt.
Albert’s Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at The River Church located at 1726 S. First Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.
