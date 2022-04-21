Albert K. Sanchez was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She entered eternal life on April 15, 2022 at the age of 91. Celebrating many years of religious life in the congregation of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bylas, AZ.
She was born August 17, 1930, in Bylas, AZ, the loving daughter of Ella and William Kindelay. She married her soulmate Felipe Sanchez on August 1, 1949, and had a long and loving marriage of 60 years. They spent many of those years in Eden, AZ.
Alberta loved having all her family around her, listening to music, working on puzzles, going on drives, and watching her Atlanta Braves. She was so happy when they won the 2021 World Series for her last year!
She will be missed, but her memory will live on with us forever.
She is survived by her children Arthur, Victor, Felipe Jr., William, Carol, Avalina, and Ella Mae; adopted children Gilbert & Lori, 26 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and her sister Dollie Mae Case.
She is preceded in death by her husband Felipe, her daughter Phoebe, and her 2 sons Daniel and Dennicio.
Services will be held at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford, AZ on Friday, April 29, 2022. A viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dietrich from Our Savior Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be held at the Sanchez cemetery in Sanchez, AZ. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Felipe Sanchez.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
