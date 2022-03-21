Purchase Access

Albert Munoz

Albert Munoz, of Clifton and a United States Army veteran, entered into rest late Wednesday night, March 16, 2022. He was 75.

At his request, no services will be conducted.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Munoz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

