Albert Simon Chavarria Oct 18, 2021

Albert Simon Chavarria, of Safford, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was 54.

Services for Simon are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.