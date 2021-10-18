Albert Simon Chavarria

Albert Simon Chavarria, of Safford, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was 54.

Services for Simon are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Chavarria as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments