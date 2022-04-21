Alberta K. Sanchez was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She entered eternal life on April 15, 2022 at the age of 91. Celebrating many years of religious life in the congregation of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bylas, AZ.
She was born August 17, 1930 in Bylas, AZ. The loving daughter of Ella and William Kindelay. She married her soul mate Felipe Sanchez on August 1, 1949 and had a long and loving marriage of 60 years. They spent many of those years in Eden, AZ.
She is survived by her children Arthur, Victor, Felipe Jr., William, Carol, Avalina, and Ella Mae; adopted children Gilbert and Lori, 26 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and sister Dollie Mae Case.
She is preceded in death by her husband Felipe, daughter Phoebe, and 2 sons Daniel and Dennicio.
Alberta loved having all her family around her, listening to music, working on puzzles, going on drives, and watching her Atlanta Braves. She was so happy when they won the 2021 World Series for her last year!
She will be missed, but her memory will live on with us forever.
Funeral services will be held at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford, AZ on Friday, April 29, 2022. Viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Dietrich from Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at the Sanchez cemetery in Sanchez, AZ. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Felipe Sanchez.
