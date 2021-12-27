Purchase Access

Albertico Abeyta

Albertico Abeyta, age 26 and a resident of Duncan, passed away Monday morning, December 20, 2021, at his home.

Services for Tico are currently pending and will be announced at a later date..

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Albertico Abeyta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

