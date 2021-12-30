Albertico “Tico” Reymundo Abeyta, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was 26. Tico was born on April 30, 1995, in Phoenix, Arizona. He leaves behind 3 children; his two sons, Albertico Joaquin Provencio Abeyta, and Azariah Espinoza as well as a daughter. He also leaves to mourn: his mother and stepfather, Heather and Julian Melendez; his four sisters, Charlene, Alexandra, Claudia (David), and Dani; and two brothers, Zachary and Julian.
Tico was a fun, outgoing person. He never failed to make everyone laugh and forget their troubles. One would say his laugh was contagious. He loved music and watching movies.
Tico enjoyed spending time with AJ, and friends. He loved relaxing and having a good time with his best friend, Mary Jane. Although Tico had his problems, he never let those who loved him know. He worked hard for what he wanted. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him but will never be forgotten. We will share and cherish all those memories we have with your children. You will stay alive for us in our hearts forever.
Our promise to you is to never leave or let any of your children feel alone. We pray you have finally found your peace. We love you greatly. En paz descanses. RIP.
Services for Tico are currently pending for Jan. 15, 2022, and will be announced at a later date.
