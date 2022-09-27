Alford Joe Turner Sr
‘Big Al’
To plant a tree in memory of Alford Turner, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Alford Joe Turner Sr
‘Big Al’
Alford Joe Turner Sr., 70, passed away in his home on September 21st in Thatcher, AZ. Alford was born in Safford, AZ on January 19, 1952, to his beloved parents Joe David and Doras Lue Turner; he was named after his ‘Papa’ Almer Alford whom he shared a deep bond with. He was the oldest of 5 children.
Alford attended Amphi High School in Tucson, AZ and enlisted in the Army out of high school. Alford served his nation bravely in Vietnam where he was recognized with many military honors such as 3 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. After retiring from the military, he was active in Loretta Lynn’s rodeo and the rodeo circuit surrounding Kentucky where he attended college pursuing a teaching degree. Close to finishing his degree, Al decided to return to Eden to help his Papa after a health scare. Even though he was unable to finish his degree, Al spent his life continuing to learn a variety of trades and skills. You could say he was a real “jack of all trades.” Al attended Eastern Arizona College and was a part of their rodeo club. He ended his working years at the age of 49 when he retired from Phelps Dodge.
He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Every day was a new adventure. He always remained a cowboy at heart even as he explored many hobbies that included driving race cars, becoming a scuba diving instructor, and a love for the outdoors as the kids grew older.
Big Al, as he was lovingly known, is survived by his wife of 22 years Tiffany and their 6 children Josh (Gina), Alford Joe Jr. ‘A.J’ (Timile), Tobin (Alicia), Jacob (Kandice), Jesse (Stevie), and Tylee (Sergio). Along with Janeen (Billy), Justin (Kristi), and Darylin (David). He always said he waited his whole life to be a ‘Papa’ to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.