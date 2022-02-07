Alfred E. Burt, Sr. passed peacefully in his home in Wilmington, Delaware, January 28, 2022. Fred who was 77, was born in Lynn, MA on February 25, 1944, to Clayton and Ursula Burt.
Fred graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lynn, MA in 1963, and was awarded a scholarship to play football for Eastern Arizona College, in Thatcher Arizona.
He was a football star and was voted homecoming king in the 1963-64 season and graduated in 1965.
Fred married his first wife Margaret and moved to Morenci and started a career spanning 17 years as an electrician with Phelps Dodge.
He was a member of the IBEW. In 1983 he went to work for APS in Phoenix at Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Plant for another 26 years before he retired.
Fred is survived by his children, Debbie Orozco (Adolfo), Alfred Burt, Jr. (Emily) and Steven Burt (Fiona), as well as his grandchildren, Esteban Orozco, Alexandra Orozco, Gabriela Orozco, Clayton Burt, Layne Burt, Rylee Burt, Jaidyn Burt and Eowyn Burt, with 1 great grandchild and 2 more (twins) on the way!
Fred “Freddie Burt”, loved the Morenci/Clifton community where he coached Pop Warner Football, Little League Baseball and led the youth group of Holy Cross Church, where he was an active and faithful member.
After retirement Fred moved back to the East Coast to be closer to his Massachusetts family. He is also survived by his wife Kathy, his brother Robert Burt, his sisters, Mary Cameron (Tom), Kathy O’Neil, and Barbara White (Bill). Uncle Fred was the fun and happy uncle to all his beloved nieces and nephews.
Fred spent the last years of his life working in his garden and at his favorite passion: researching his family tree on ancestry.com.
Fred has been cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
His family thanks everyone for lifting up his memory with wonderful thoughts and prayers.
