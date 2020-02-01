Alfred Jay Mortensen, 74, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, in Chicago after an extended illness. Jay, as he was known, was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Safford to La Faun Isaac Mortensen and Annie Allen Mortensen.
He was predeceased by: his parents; baby brother, Charles Becker Mortensen; nephew, Lee Mortensen; and niece, Lisa Mortensen Wolcott.
Jay is survived by: siblings, Irval (Joann) Mortensen, Lyle (Jeanne) Mortensen, and LaFaunda (Mark) Curtis; nephews; nieces and extended family.
Jay grew up in a loving home in Safford. He graduated from Safford High School in 1963, later serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‐day Saints in the Florida Mission from 1965‐67. He then graduated from Arizona State University with a B.A. in art history, with a minor in business, in 1971.
After college, Jay worked as a design assistant at Better Homes & Gardens Magazine in Des Moines, Iowa. As a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), he later moved to Chicago to work in interior design for various companies such as Montgomery Ward, ArtMax and New Century in the city’s famed Merchandise Mart along the river.
Jay was part of the Color Marketing Group for many years, forecasting color trends in art and design. He also traveled the country and around the world, working with numerous personal clients throughout his long creative career.
A talented and skilled artist, he loved creating and collecting beautiful and interesting works of art.
Known by his family and friends for being loving, kind, wickedly funny, stylish and effortlessly cool.
A celebration of life will be held at the Safford Stake Center, 501 W. Catalina Dr., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m.