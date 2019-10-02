Alfred Licano, a longtime resident of Clifton, passed away July 30, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1926, to Sara and Pablo Licano.
He married his beloved sweetheart, Alicia, and together they built their home on a hill, overlooking the town of Clifton, where they enjoyed spending many an evening sitting out on the front patio.
Prior to retiring from Phelps Dodge, he was actively involved in the apprenticeship program and served on the advisory board.
Alfred completed an artists’ course of study and was often asked to sketch caricatures. He was a talented artist and many of the businesses in Clifton and Morenci proudly displayed his signs on their buildings throughout the years. The little historic train that is preserved in Clifton was lettered and painted by Alfred. He was the only painter employed by Phelps Dodge that never had to use stencils; he had a steady hand and was an expert at lettering.
Alfred enjoyed spending summers camping and fishing with his family. He taught his children how to handle and shoot guns, and how to bait and clean the trout they caught.
He shared his love of reading with his grandchildren and wouldn’t miss watching “Jeopardy.”
Alfred was preceded in death by: his loving and faithful wife, Alicia, who passed away Aug. 1, 2004.
He is survived by: two daughters, Christine Brow and Carolyn Goetz; son, Mark Licano; grandsons, Ryan and Gabriel; granddaughters, Markette and Monica; and seven great-grandchildren.
A rosary and prayers for Alfred will be offered Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton.
A memorial Mass for Alfred will be celebrated Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his loving wife, Alicia.