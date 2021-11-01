Alfredo Leroy Moran (Freddy) went to be with our Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, after his very short battle with colon cancer. He was born on Dec. 13, 1952, to Ascencion and Maria Moran in Morenci, Arizona. He was 68-years-old.
Two of his favorite hobbies were camping and fishing. He loved taking his RV to Arcadia and Riggs Lake whenever he pleased after being retired for five years from Phelps Dodge. He enjoyed and took pride in his yard. He would constantly be seen mowing the lawn and clipping his rosebushes. Freddy was also known as Woogie or Cuchillo by many people. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his friends and family and was always willing to help other people without hesitation. He also enjoyed entertaining his company with cooking, BBQ, and his wide variety of music. His favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers. You could hear him cheering for his team whenever he went to NFL parties. He was a devoted Catholic and attended 8 a.m. mass on Sunday. He will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Moran of Safford. Three daughters; Kittie Avalos of Tucson, Michelle Moran of Tempe, and Rosa Moran of Safford. One sister, Sandra Marquez (Jesse) of Thatcher. One brother, Jim Moran of Safford. Four grandchildren, one great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Freddy is preceded in death by both his parents.
Services will be conducted at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. A viewing will be 5-7 p.m.. Rosary will be recited at 7. Family and friends are welcome to share stories or kind words about Freddy.
Cremation burial with gravesite blessing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Safford Cemetery on Discovery Park Road. Luncheon immediately following at Solomon American Legion. Food is greatly appreciated and will be accepted any time after 9 a.m..
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family of Alfredo Moran, please visit Tribute Store.