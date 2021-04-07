Alfredo M. Maldonado
On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Alfredo M. Maldonado, loving husband and beloved father of six, passed away at the age of 94.
Alfredo was born in Metcalf, AZ in 1926. He was a miner with Phelps Dodge Corporation for 37 years in Morenci, AZ, and moved to Safford, AZ at his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army and was a decorated WWII Veteran. In 1946, he married Lydia Pedregon and together they have six children, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He loved spending time with his family and was happiest when they were gathered together smiling and laughing. Alfredo showed great love for all his children, and he was deeply loved. He was a strong family man with an unparalleled work ethic, and he never met a stranger; he was a friend to all.
Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, Clemente and Matilde Maldonado, all nine siblings, and his daughter, Ida Aguilar. He is survived by his wife, Lydia (Lily), and his children: Alfredo Maldonado (Pat); Ida Aguilar deceased (John); Berlinda Remo (Tony); Ernie Maldonado (Rhea, deceased); Jean Garcia (Frank); and Frank Maldonado (Aurelia), along with all his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday. April 22, 2021, at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Visitation will also be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, with Live Video feed of the Funeral Mass from 10 a.m. to noon at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546.
A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, with the Funeral Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 311 S. Central Ave. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Interment will follow the Mass at Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 W. Discovery Rd. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Church services will be limited to immediate family only, all other guests are invited to view the mass at Caldwell Funeral Chapel via live stream.