Alice Reynolds, 91, of Safford, passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2019, at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson. Alice received visits from her children and family members and her poodles, Zoey and Chica, up until her passing.
Alice was born March 23, 1928, in Magdalena, New Mexico. She was the third child born to Cresencio L. Molina and Rosalia Villalobos. Alice and her siblings were raised in New Mexico, Arizona and California, as her father was employed by Santa Fe Railroad.
After Santa Fe Railroad transferred the family to Blythe, Calif., Alice met her future husband Paul, at the Busy Bee Café, where she worked as a waitress. Paul was in the Air Force, stationed at March Field Air Force Base in Riverside, Calif. They were married Nov. 10, 1951, in Quartzsite. While serving in the Air Force, they traveled and started their family while living in Nevada, Texas, Wyoming and California. In 2007, she lost the love of her life after 56 years of marriage. Alice always gave of herself as a loving and devoted wife and mother to her husband their five children.
As a military wife and mother, Alice was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Lopez Hernandez Post 95 in Solomon, and the VFW Hall in Thatcher. She served as Auxiliary President for many years and was proud to give of her time and service to the military families in her community. She met and made great friendships with many comrades of the American Legion Auxiliary. She cherished every one of the events, fund-raisers and, especially, the women she met along the way.
Alice is the last surviving daughter of Cresencio and Rosalia Molina. She is preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Pauline Pena, Helen Naranjo and Carmen Holahan; brother, Chris E. Molina; her husband of 56 years, Paul D. Reynolds; her son, Paul David Reynolds Jr.; and granddaughter, Melinda S. Rogers.
She is survived by: her five children, Larry G. Reynolds (Terry), Dale S. Reynolds (Clara), Joseph M. "Mike" Reynolds (Elsie), Claudia A. Rios (Marvin) and Pauline M. Reynolds; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way due May 2020; and her poodles, Zoey and Chica, her "furry four-legged daughters."
Family was everything to her. She loved spending time with her children, but spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids was her specialty. Her great-granddaughters, Gianna, Bella, Teiah and Noah, dubbed her "Alice the Great," which is how they fondly referred to her. There are so many people who knew and loved our "Alice the Great"; she was a very loving person and was thankful for all of you in her life. Alice was a tiny little thing, but she was one tough cookie.
“Alice the Great” is pictured with her newest great-granddaughter, Olivia Joann Rios, born this past October. She said she was so happy and blessed to be here to meet and hold Olivia. It truly shows in her face and beautiful smile.
Graveside services will take place at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Safford Cemetery. Immediately following the service, lunch will be served at the American Legion Hall in Solomon.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.