Alicia Crawford, or “Licha” as she was known by many, a resident of Thatcher, peacefully entered into eternal rest Sunday evening, Nov. 10, 2019, at Tucson Medical Center Hospice Peppi’s House, following a brief illness. Licha was 86.
Alicia leaves to mourn: her two daughters, Isabel Anderson (Dave), Mary Ann Rieck (Bruce LaBaer); her son, Manuel Peru (Maryanne); three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial for Licha will be celebrated Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019, at 5 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Monday morning, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
