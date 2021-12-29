Alma R. Gibbons

Alma R. Gibbons of Tucson, Arizona entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. Alma was born in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29, 1933 to Carlos and Refugio Ramirez. Alma was raised in Phoenix and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1951. Alma met her future husband, Joseph G. Gibbons, at a dance at the Williams Air Force Base in Phoenix where Joe was stationed. Alma married Joe on Dec. 20, 1952. Together Joe and Alma moved to Bisbee, Arizona and Joe began his career at the Phelps Dodge Corporation. Joe and Alma were blessed with two daughters, Kathy and MaryAnn. In 1975 Joe and Alma moved to Morenci, Arizona where Joe would finish his career with Phelps Dodge. Joe passed away in 2013 and Alma continued to live in Morenci until 2016 when she sold her house. Alma spent part time with her daughter, Kathy in Morenci and part time with her daughter, MaryAnn in Tucson. Alma is survived by her two daughters: Kathy (Mike) Bourke, and MaryAnn (Stan) Parrish. Her grandchildren: Jamie (Thom) Glover, Shaun (Jacob) Beltran, Ian (Monique) Parrish and Cullen (Ashley) Bourke. Her great grandchildren: Karys Glover, Jayla Byrd, Cadence Beltran, Jamison Glover, Isaac Parrish, and Aiden Bourke. Alma was the best Mom, Grandma, and Nonnie and will forever be in our hearts.

