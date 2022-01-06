Alonzo Maya Coronado
Alonzo Maya Coronado passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, with family at home, Thatcher, Arizona. He was 94 years old. He was born in Clifton, AZ on Nov. 26, 1927. Parents; Angelina Maya and Crispin Coronado.
By the age of eight years, he already had a few yards to clean for elderly people; take care of their chickens, etc. By 11 years he had a paper route. At age 15-16 he worked for Patterson’s Dairy doing deliveries to Morenci, AZ.
During his high school sophomore year, he joined the Army. His Military Service was during WWII, from April 1946 and Honorably Discharged on Feb. 2, 1947. He was stationed in North Korea, along the 38” to the North Korea Border. When discharged he returned to Clifton, AZ worked a few odd jobs and eventually went to Tucson, AZ and worked construction until he found work with Phelps Dodge Copper Co.
During that period, he married Velia Lara. They were married at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton, AZ. Sacred Heart was his Church Home. Alonzo and Velia made their home in Clifton. He built their home brick by brick. They recently celebrated their 74th Wedding Anniversary in 2021.
Alonzo retired in 1982 from Phelps Dodge Copper Co. and after a few months he decided to go to EAC. He and Velia moved to Thatcher where he earned AA degree. After graduation he worked for EAC for 13 years.
They had three children: Frank, Evanna, Sylvia; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and about nine great-great-grandchildren.
Alonzo was the last member of the Coronado Family; his other siblings were, Carmen, Crispin, Julio, Angelina #1, John, Antonio, Angelina #2, Sam, Alicia, Alonzo and Ben. Vaya Con Dios,” See you soon.
Alonzo was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 10383 — Thatcher, AZ, American Legion Post # 28 — Solomon, AZ. Held a few office duties in both Posts and Color Guard, Services Officer, etc.
A Great Honor was given to him this year from the Veterans of World II to be the Grand Marshal at the Veterans Day Parade in Safford, AZ in November 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alonzo will be celebrated Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors.
A Rosary and prayers will be offered Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., also at the church.
