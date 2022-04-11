Alvin Spradlin, also known as Elvin, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022, at the age of 70, in his home in Guthrie surrounded by his loved ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest.
Alvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking trips on the mountain or down to the river and spending time with his family. Alvin worked for Freeport mining company formerly known as Phelps Dodge for 35 years as a Heavy-Duty Equipment Operator. He retired from Freeport in 2009. He then worked for Swapp from 2011-2014. Alvin then decided it was time to hang up his work hat to enjoy what he loved most which was family.
Alvin’s zest for life and his faith in the Lord will be remembered with love long after his passing.
Alvin was born March 14, 1952, to William Samuel Joseph Spradlin and Bonnie Lou Hale. He is survived by; daughters, Christi (Stephen) Taylor, Lisa ( Nick) Dominguez, Jessica (Servando) Cruz, Sarah (Erik) Carlsen; son, Frank (Julie) Sanchez; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; godson, Jake Wilkerson; daddy-papa to many; sisters, Jimmie (Jim) Sommerfeldt, Terri (Tim) Childers, K’Lynn Chacon; brother, Damon (Nicole) Tankersley; many others, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Predeceased by; wife, Lavonne Spradlin; father, William Spradlin; mother, Bonnie Anderson; sister, Bobbie Sue Goodson; brother, David Anderson; aunts, uncles, niece, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Alvin will be conducted Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.” Concluding graveside services will follow in the Safford Cemetery
Reception to follow graveside service at Nick and Lisa’s home located at: 452 Maldonado Drive, Clifton, AZ 85533.