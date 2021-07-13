Alyce Virginia (Hackett) Baker

Alyce Virginia “Ginny” (Hackett) Baker passed away peaceful in her sleep at her daughter’s house in Safford, Arizona on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1937, in Bellefontaine Ohio, to the late Donald Clinton and Margaret Eleanor (Woodard) Hackett.
In 1956, Ginny married Roland Eugene Baker, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Weiss; and a brother, John Hackett.
Ginny is survived by her three children, Jeff (Gina) Baker of Hawaii, Valerie (Roderick) Williams of Arizona, and Steve (Mary) Baker of Beavercreek, OH; a son-in-law, Tony Weiss of Wapakoneta; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a sister, Debbie (John) Downing of Bellefontaine.
Ginny gained such delight from her family, but that one very special family person she loved and adored was Grandma Cadman.
Go mom Rest in Peace you will be missed. We Love You!
The Baker family would like to extend a very heartfelt “thank you” to Roderick Williams for loving, being by her side, and tending to her needs all these years.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street in Bellefontaine, where her daughter, Valerie Williams and Pastor Steve Merrin will officiate a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery in Kingscreek, Ohio.
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Bellefontaine and Vining Funeral Home in Safford, Az. are honored to serve the Baker family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com