Amy Aguirre of Safford passed into eternity on March 24, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born on July 20, 1920, in Fort Thomas, AZ to Aguilon Aguirre & Petra Barela Aguirre, joining her siblings Pete & Dominga.
Amy was a devout Catholic and was always helping out at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She never married or had children of her own, so she truly loved her extended family; niece, nephew, and grand-nephews, etc.
Amy is survived by her niece Barbara (Ron) Holland and by her nephew Pete (Jeanette) Aguirre.
She is preceded in death by her parents Aguilon Aguirre and Petra Barela Aguirre, her sister Dominga Aguirre and her brother Pete N. Aguirre.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.