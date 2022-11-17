Andrew (Andy) M. Espinoza passed away on Sept 30, 2022 at his residence in Thatcher, AZ with his loving wife by his side.
Andy was born on Aug 25, 1958 in Morenci, AZ to Joe and Helen Espinoza. He was the youngest of 4 boys. On Feb 8, 1980 he married the love of his life Cruzie Marie. From their union they had two sons, Michael and Daniel.
Andy worked the majority of his working career for Phelps Dodge/Freeport McMoran. Andy was a friend to everyone. He would help anyone who needed a helping hand. Andy enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, camping, going to concerts, sports, especially the Phoenix Suns and the Az Cardinals, throwing back some blues (Bud Lights) and his pomo (Black Velvet).
Andy was a great husband, Dad, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Son-in-law and Brother-in-law. Andy will be missed very much. He leaves a void in our lives and hearts that can’t be filled. Andy is survived by his wife Cruzie Marie, sons Michael (Malia) and Daniel (Jennifer) Espinoza, brother Eddie (Yolanda) Espinoza, father-in-law Ernesto (Guero) Lopez, 9 grandkids, 1 great grandson on the way and numerous relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Helen Espinoza, mother-in-law Virginia Lopez, brothers Sammy and Joey Espinoza and nephew Joey Espinoza Jr.
