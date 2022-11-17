Andrew (Andy) M Espinoza

Andrew (Andy) M. Espinoza passed away on Sept 30, 2022 at his residence in Thatcher, AZ with his loving wife by his side.

Andy was born on Aug 25, 1958 in Morenci, AZ to Joe and Helen Espinoza. He was the youngest of 4 boys. On Feb 8, 1980 he married the love of his life Cruzie Marie. From their union they had two sons, Michael and Daniel.

