Andrew Angle, age 32 of Thatcher, passed on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.

Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MST).

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Angle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments