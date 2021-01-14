Andrew Angle, age 32 of Thatcher, passed on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MST).
