Andrew Lorenzo Anderson, Jr. passed away in his home in Duncan, AZ, on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 81.
Andrew was born on Feb. 24, 1940, in Lordsburg, NM, to Andrew Lorenzo Anderson Sr. and Mary Payne Anderson, with siblings Nelda, Naoma, Robert, Ronald, and Pat. He was a longtime resident of the Virden/Duncan area, where he attended school.
On July 15, 1959, he married the love of his life Marilyn G. Lawhon in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. They had two loving daughters Pennie and Sherri. Their faithful marriage was sealed on July 15, 2005 in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
Andrew was a loyal worker, having only missed 2 days of work in his 50 plus years as a career miner. He devotedly worked for the Magma Copper Co., and BHP copper mine.
He also took pride in working and volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America in his free time.
Andrew found great pleasures in golfing, hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and especially cooking. He was always available to help his family and the community. Over the years he was a devoted member of the Pride Society. Andrew loved us all, he made us laugh and cherished life.
He is survived by his two daughters, Pennie Anderson (Jason Plunkett) and Sherri (Edwin) Brown, his siblings Nelda Payne (Bill), Naoma Larson (Clay), Robert Anderson (Patty), Ronald Anderson (Linda), and Pat French (Ted), 4 amazing Grandchildren and 8 beautiful Great-Grandchildren.
Andrew is preceded in death by his eternal companion Marilyn Anderson and his parents Andrew Sr. & Mary P. Anderson.
A Graveside Service is being held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Virden Cemetery with Bishop Jayce Lunt officiating.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
