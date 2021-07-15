Angel Peralta, of Thatcher, entered the eternities Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was 72.
Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Rosary Friday morning, July 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Viewing Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.